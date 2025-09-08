Red Book bear wanders into village in Aksy district

An unusual incident occurred in the village of Kara-Suu, Aksy district — a bear listed in Kyrgyzstan’s Red Book of endangered species wandered into the settlement.

According to eyewitnesses, the animal appeared in the village by accident. About 20 people tried to capture the bear, but it was not easy. The bear behaved aggressively, though locals noted it seemed more frightened and disoriented than dangerous.

It is not yet known whether the wild visitor has been caught. A video of the incident quickly spread across social media, sparking active discussion. Many users defended the bear, stressing that it had simply lost its way and ended up in the village by mistake. Some commented that the animal looked lonely and scared, while others even questioned who the real predator was in this situation — people or the bear.

Residents expressed hope that the bear can be safely returned to its natural habitat.