Cabinet of Ministers approves list of especially dangerous animal diseases

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the list of especially dangerous animal diseases. As the press service reported, the corresponding decision was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was developed in order to ensure epizootic welfare and veterinary and sanitary safety.

According to the resolution, the purchase of veterinary drugs for the prevention, diagnosis and elimination of especially dangerous animal diseases included in the list will be financed from the republican budget and other sources that do not contradict the legislation.

The Chief State Veterinary Inspector is granted the right to determine the use of allocated funds depending on the priority and significance of animal diseases provided for in the list.

The resolution will come into force in ten days from the date of official publication.
