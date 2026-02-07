Russian veterinarian operates on birds of prey with wing fractures in Bishkek

A leading Russian veterinarian and president of Spasi Menya (Save Me) Foundation, Karen Dallakyan, performed surgeries on birds at the Zoo Bishkek rehabilitation center. The press service of Rossotrudnichestvo in Kyrgyzstan reported. He arrived in the republic as part of Missiya Dobro program.

«Together with our Kyrgyz colleagues, we examined and operated on a white-tailed eagle and a buzzard. We were able to quickly prepare for the treatment—find the necessary instruments and materials. The surgeries lasted about two hours. Every minute was critical, but we managed. The birds have been operated on, the pathologies eliminated, and their lives saved,» the Russian specialist said.

The birds of prey required treatment for fractures to their wings and lower limbs. Following the successful surgeries, the patients are reported to be in good condition and remain under the supervision of staff at the Zoo Bishkek center.

Center Director Vladislav Shevchenko noted that many birds of prey with various injuries are brought to the facility, and that it is not always possible to perform complex surgeries without outside assistance.

«We are very pleased that a leading veterinarian from Russia has come to visit us, and that together we can treat our patients. This is an excellent opportunity for exchanging experience,» he said.

Karen Dallakyan also visited the Pyramid Veterinary Medicine Center, where he provided consultations to Kyrgyz colleagues. On February 5, he shared his professional experience with students of the Konstantin Skryabin Kyrgyz National Agrarian University, speaking about his work with unusual patients—wild, exotic, and circus animals.