Bishkek residents call to stop shooting stray cats — petition launched

Residents of Bishkek are protesting against the local authorities’ decision to shoot stray cats. A petition has been launched on Change.org.

According to the petition’s authors, such cruel treatment of animals is not only inhumane but also contradicts the principles of a civilized society.

«Cats are a part of the urban ecosystem. They help control the population of rats and other rodents. Mass extermination of animals could lead to ecological imbalance and new sanitary problems,» Bishkek residents note.

The petition calls for:

Canceling the decision to shoot stray cats;

Developing a humane program for managing animal populations, including sterilization, vaccination, and the creation of shelters;

Involving animal protection organizations and volunteers in joint efforts to address the issue.

Current Regulations on Pet Ownership allow for the shooting of stray cats. The draft of new regulations also includes this provision. However, one member of the City Council has opposed it and suggested its removal.