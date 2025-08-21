17:58
Camera traps record rare endangered animals in At-Bashi

Camera traps were installed in Ak-Sai Valley of At-Bashy district, which recorded the presence of wild animals listed in the Red Book of endangered species of the country. NABU Kyrgyzstan reported on Facebook.

According to it, snow leopards, bears, manuls, lynxes and argali — representatives of rare and endangered species of fauna in Kyrgyzstan — are clearly visible in the pictures. The cameras were installed in 2024 by the environmental groups «Monitoring» and «Bars».

In addition to photo monitoring, NABU employees also conducted visual observation, during which various wild animals were noticed, including mountain goats, argali and lynxes, as well as a large number of bird species.

It is noted that in the near future, specialists will begin to study their habitat and carry out work to strengthen protection measures.

Previously, cameras traps were placed on thousands of hectares of wild nature. In the future, the organization plans to strengthen surveillance and expand the monitoring zone to new natural areas.
