Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary restriction on import of animals from India

Effective January 28, 2026, the Veterinary Service for Livestock, Pastures, and Feed Development of Kyrgyzstan has imposed temporary restrictions on the import of animals susceptible to the Nipah virus and animal products from India. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The measures were taken in response to the Nipah virus outbreak in India and to ensure the country’s veterinary and sanitary security.

The service recommends that citizens refrain from purchasing unknown animal products and ensure that all accompanying veterinary documents are present.

The situation is being constantly monitored by the Veterinary Service.