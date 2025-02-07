18:44
9th Asian Winter Games: Sadyr Japarov attends welcoming ceremony

On February 7, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participated in the welcoming ceremony for heads of state, marking the opening of the 9th Asian Winter Games 2025 in Harbin, China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, greeted Sadyr Japarov and First Lady Aigul Japarova in the «sunny city». Following the official welcome and group photo session, the leaders attended a formal reception in honor of the Games’ opening.

The event is also attended by President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Speaker of South Korea’s National Assembly Woo Won-shik and other high-ranking officials.

Sadyr Japarov has been in China on a state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping since February 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/319291/
views: 131
