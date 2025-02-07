15:43
One of founders of MCN Coin admits to fraud

One of the founders of the virtual asset MCN Coin, Isradin Subanbekov, admitted to fraud. The video was published by Ala-Too 24 TV channel.

Isradin Subanbekov noted that the organizers traveled to all regions of Kyrgyzstan and worked illegally.

«The State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market refused to register us five times. Despite this, we worked illegally. We cannot return money to people now. We lied in promotions. It was fraud,» he said and apologized to the people of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, the State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market warned citizens against investing in the virtual asset MCN Coin, which has not undergone state registration and is not included in the relevant registers.

It provided all the necessary information and documents on this issue to the State Committee for National Security.
link: https://24.kg/english/319251/
views: 61
