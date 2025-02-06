15:32
USD 87.45
EUR 90.98
RUB 0.88
English

Beans, wool, cashmere: What Kyrgyzstan will export to China

At a meeting with the head of the Customs Administration of the People’s Republic of China, Ms. Sun Meijun, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev signed protocols on the export of Kyrgyz goods to China. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the exported goods include beans, wool, cashmere, poultry meat and by-products.

«These protocols are an important step forward and will contribute to the development of our trade and economic relations,» Bakyt Torobaev emphasized.

It is noted that the trade turnover between the two countries has almost tripled from 2019 to 2023. In 2023, it amounted to almost $5.4 million, 31.6 percent more than in 2022. In January-November 2024, trade turnover increased by 6.9 percent, confirming the successful dynamics of bilateral trade.

Bakyt Torobaev noted the importance of signing new protocols on the export of dried fruits, fruits, vegetables and berries, as well as raw cattle hides and heat-treated meat.

«We are confident that these goods will be in demand on the Chinese market and this will open up new opportunities for our exporters,» the minister added.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet proposed opening a representative office of the Chinese certification body in Kyrgyzstan to simplify the certification process and ensure access of products to the Chinese market.

«We are confident that our joint efforts will lead to an increase in mutual trade and the implementation of successful projects that will benefit our countries and peoples,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/319141/
views: 89
Print
Related
Bust of Chingiz Aitmatov unveiled at Beijing university
Kyrgyzstan and China strengthen cooperation: New projects in agriculture
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chairman of Standing Committee of NPC of China
Kyrgyzstan and China agree on construction of wind and solar power plants
China to provide assistance in equipping Kyrgyzstan’s hospitals
Kyrgyzstan and China facilitate tourist trips: Memorandum signed
State visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to China (Photos)
State visit of Sadyr Japarov to China: Number of documents signed
Talks between leaders of China and Kyrgyzstan take place in Beijing
Sadyr Japarov and Premier of State Council of China Li Qiang hold talks
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
6 February, Thursday
15:20
Ex-Minister Dinara Kutmanova and her son sentenced to 8 years in prison Ex-Minister Dinara Kutmanova and her son sentenced to 8...
15:05
Beans, wool, cashmere: What Kyrgyzstan will export to China
14:44
Power engineers to install 119,500 "smart" meters in Chui region
14:33
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
14:15
Bust of Chingiz Aitmatov unveiled at Beijing university