Beans, wool, cashmere: What Kyrgyzstan will export to China

At a meeting with the head of the Customs Administration of the People’s Republic of China, Ms. Sun Meijun, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev signed protocols on the export of Kyrgyz goods to China. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the exported goods include beans, wool, cashmere, poultry meat and by-products.

«These protocols are an important step forward and will contribute to the development of our trade and economic relations,» Bakyt Torobaev emphasized.

It is noted that the trade turnover between the two countries has almost tripled from 2019 to 2023. In 2023, it amounted to almost $5.4 million, 31.6 percent more than in 2022. In January-November 2024, trade turnover increased by 6.9 percent, confirming the successful dynamics of bilateral trade.

Bakyt Torobaev noted the importance of signing new protocols on the export of dried fruits, fruits, vegetables and berries, as well as raw cattle hides and heat-treated meat.

«We are confident that these goods will be in demand on the Chinese market and this will open up new opportunities for our exporters,» the minister added.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet proposed opening a representative office of the Chinese certification body in Kyrgyzstan to simplify the certification process and ensure access of products to the Chinese market.

«We are confident that our joint efforts will lead to an increase in mutual trade and the implementation of successful projects that will benefit our countries and peoples,» he concluded.