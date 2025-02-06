11:00
Customs officers reveal illegal import of Apple products to Kyrgyzstan

Customs officers revealed illegal import of Apple products to Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

According to the agency, employees of the department on combatting smuggling and violations of customs rules of North railway customs stopped an attempt to illegally import electronics and gadgets during the inspection of mail arriving from the United States.

The goods not declared in full and with an underestimated value indicated in the accompanying documents were detected, including laptops and tablets; accessories and components for electronics (drives, keyboards, processors); cell phones and smart watches; audio devices (headphones, speakers); electronic gadgets and cameras, as well as children’s toys.

Representative of the company could not provide the necessary shipping documents.

The amount of damage reached 408,000 soms. The collected materials were transferred to the Investigation Department of the Customs Service.
