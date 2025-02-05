16:49
State visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to China (Photos)

The official meeting ceremony of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping took place today, February 5, in Beijing.

The Head of the Kyrgyz Republic and First Lady Aigul Japarova were welcomed by Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. After mutual greetings and joint photos, the members of the delegations were introduced to the leaders of the two countries and their spouses.

The national anthems of the Kyrgyz Republic and China were performed by a military orchestra at the ceremony. Then the heads of state took the report of the commander of the honor guard company and walked along the formation.

Following this, Sadyr Japarov met with Xi Jinping. The leaders of the two countries discussed Kyrgyzstan-China relations, prospects for deepening comprehensive and equal cooperation, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

As a result of the meeting, a joint statement was adopted on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Additionally, a number of bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in various fields were signed between the two sides.

As part of his state visit, Sadyr Japarov laid a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes on Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

The Monument to the People’s Heroes is a national monument of China, erected in honor of those who gave their lives in revolutionary struggles of the 19th and 20th centuries. It was built in 1952-1958 and is considered one of the significant symbols of Chinese history.
link: https://24.kg/english/319042/
views: 65
