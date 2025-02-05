Deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan meets with migrants in Russia

MP Meder Aliyev told at a meeting of Parliament that he had recently visited Russia and listened to the problems of Kyrgyz migrants. In this regard, the deputy made an appeal.

«Our compatriots are facing significant difficulties. Therefore, I would like to draw attention to the implementation of agreements in the founding documents of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which stipulate that the movement of goods and labor within the EAEU should be granted a favorable regime,» he said.

Meder Aliyev also noted that migrants from Kyrgyzstan have never been involved in terrorist acts or criminal groups in Russia.