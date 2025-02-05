10:45
12 briquettes of hashish seized from man in Issyk-Ata district

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control detained a 35-year-old man in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On January 23, at about 8.50 p.m. in one of the villages of Issyk-Ata district officers conducted a special operation to detain a suspect in the sale of drugs. 12 hashish briquettes weighing 286 grams were found and seized in the house of 35-year-old A.A. The search was conducted with the participation of a detection dog of the State Service on Drug Control.

Law enforcers opened a case under the article «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues with the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The man was placed in a temporary detention center. The investigation continues.
