11:59
USD 87.45
EUR 89.58
RUB 0.88
English

Erkin Checheybaev appointed acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Erkin Checheybaev acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press service of the head of state, «Erkin Checheybaev’s candidacy is submitted to the Parliament for approval for appointment to the post of Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to open sources, Erkin Checheybaev is 50 years old.

In 1997, he graduated from the Sanitary and Hygiene Faculty of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA).

In April 2018, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health — Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic in the government of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He was relieved of this position in January 2020.

Before his public service, Erkin Checheybaev lived in Europe, working as an international consultant in the field of healthcare.

In 2015, he graduated from Maastricht University (Netherlands), receiving a Master of Science degree in Public Health Promotion.

Erkin Checheybaev is known as a supporter of a healthy lifestyle and active recreation.

Recall, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was dismissed from the post of Minister of Health on February 3.

«This is the president’s decision, today I agreed with it» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev commented on his dismissal to 24.kg news agency.
link: https://24.kg/english/318835/
views: 147
Print
Related
This is president’s decision — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev about his dismissal
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev relieved of post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Forum of women deputies elects Aisuluu Mamashova as Chairperson
Elnura Osmonalieva appointed Vice-President of Women's Football Association
Ulan Zholdubaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Penitentiary Service
Parliament approves Azamat Zhamangulov as Digital Development Minister
Ruslan Kazakbaev appointed Ambassador to Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro
Svetlana Ashirova again appointed director of state circus
MEGA’s Digital Development Head to lead Ministry of Digital Development
Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Vice-Rector of KRSU
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers
Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
4 February, Tuesday
11:52
Mikhail Mishustin and Adylbek Kasymaliev talk over the phone Mikhail Mishustin and Adylbek Kasymaliev talk over the...
11:47
Suspect in creation of pyramid scheme extradited to Kazakhstan
11:27
Working days no longer be moved to Saturdays in Kyrgyzstan
11:14
HPP has enough coal to provide Bishkek residents with heat — City Hall
11:02
State Construction Agency fines 3 companies in Bishkek for violations