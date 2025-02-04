Erkin Checheybaev appointed acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Erkin Checheybaev acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press service of the head of state, «Erkin Checheybaev’s candidacy is submitted to the Parliament for approval for appointment to the post of Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to open sources, Erkin Checheybaev is 50 years old.

In 1997, he graduated from the Sanitary and Hygiene Faculty of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA).

In April 2018, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health — Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic in the government of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He was relieved of this position in January 2020.

Before his public service, Erkin Checheybaev lived in Europe, working as an international consultant in the field of healthcare.

In 2015, he graduated from Maastricht University (Netherlands), receiving a Master of Science degree in Public Health Promotion.

Erkin Checheybaev is known as a supporter of a healthy lifestyle and active recreation.

Recall, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was dismissed from the post of Minister of Health on February 3.

«This is the president’s decision, today I agreed with it» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev commented on his dismissal to 24.kg news agency.