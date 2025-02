Alymkadyr Beishenaliev has been relieved of the post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed the information.

The reason is not reported yet.

Today, February 3, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was supposed to participate in the meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament, where deputies wanted to discuss the situation in the National Center of Oncology and Hematology. The official did not show up at the meeting.