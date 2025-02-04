10:28
Cabinet Chairman Kasymaliev meets with Adviser to Prime Minister of Japan

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan Akihisa Nagashima, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a working visit. The meeting took place at Yntymak-Ordo presidential administration. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation, covering the political, economic, program and regional agendas.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Japan in 2023 gave a powerful impetus to bilateral relations, and proposed to maintain this dynamic through regular mutual visits at the highest and high levels.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also focused on the sustainable economic growth of Kyrgyzstan (9 percent in 2024) and the ongoing reforms aimed at creating a favorable investment climate. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers invited Japanese business to actively participate in the implementation of projects in key sectors of the economy. In addition, the head of the Cabinet noted Kyrgyzstan’s active preparations for participation in EXPO 2025 in Osaka, where the national day of Kyrgyzstan is planned to be held on June 6, 2025.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed gratitude to Japan for its long-term support through JICA, JDS mechanisms, as well as for the successful implementation of One Village — One Product project. He also emphasized the importance of further cooperation in the fields of education and human capital development.

In turn, Akihisa Nagashima, marking his first visit to the country, stated Japan’s continued commitment to partnership with Kyrgyzstan. He also confirmed interest in expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism and education.
