16:21
USD 87.45
EUR 90.81
RUB 0.89
English

Servicemen and their families to be able to privatize service housing

Servicemen will be able to privatize service housing, if their term of service is 20 and more years. The corresponding bill was approved by the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in the second reading.

The background statement says that under current legislation, the right to privatize occupied service housing is given to military personnel only after the dismissal from military service in the reserve or retirement on the grounds provided by law. The draft law grants the right to privatize housing to active servicemen who have 20 or more years of service.

The draft law also gives the right to privatize service housing to close relatives of a serviceman with 20 or more years of service in the event of his or her death.
link: https://24.kg/english/318767/
views: 94
Print
Related
Housing prices in Bishkek may exceed $4,000 per square meter
58.8 hectares of rainfed land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu
Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to another large family
More than 2 million square meters of housing commissioned in Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev instructs to complete 1,200 apartments in Batken in 2025
Residential complex opened on site of prison colony 47 in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov: All people on waiting list will receive housing within 4-5 years
Kamchybek Tashiev helps family in need with housing
Analysts tell about increase in housing prices in Bishkek
Nurdan Oruntaev: The state will not force to demolish old houses
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers
Man detained for smuggling weapons from U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan Man detained for smuggling weapons from U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan
Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia
3 February, Monday
16:10
Elon Musk announces liquidation of USAID Elon Musk announces liquidation of USAID
15:52
Servicemen and their families to be able to privatize service housing
15:40
Kyrgyzstani killed in triple road accident in Moscow
15:17
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
15:08
Tax Service Chair comments on Mishustin's statement about pressure on business