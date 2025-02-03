Servicemen and their families to be able to privatize service housing

Servicemen will be able to privatize service housing, if their term of service is 20 and more years. The corresponding bill was approved by the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in the second reading.

The background statement says that under current legislation, the right to privatize occupied service housing is given to military personnel only after the dismissal from military service in the reserve or retirement on the grounds provided by law. The draft law grants the right to privatize housing to active servicemen who have 20 or more years of service.

The draft law also gives the right to privatize service housing to close relatives of a serviceman with 20 or more years of service in the event of his or her death.