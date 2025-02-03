Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline

At least 11,037 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and 40 cases of influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week from January 27 to February 2. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, compared to the previous week, the incidence rate decreased by 3.6 percent. At least 3.9 percent, or 436 patients, were hospitalized.

The excess of the national incidence rate is observed in all regions, except for Osh, Jalal-Abad and Talas regions.

Sentinel epidemiological surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like diseases continues in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak.

In addition, weekly monitoring of COVID-19 is carried out. Only one case was registered for a week — in Bishkek.