AkylAI smart speaker: Artificial intelligence speaking Kyrgyz language

A smart speaker that speaks the Kyrgyz language has been invented in Kyrgyzstan. It was named Akylai, like the previously presented Kyrgyz neural network AkylAI.

Ulan Abdurazakov, one of the developers of the smart speaker, told 24.kg news agency that AkylAI speaks only Kyrgyz for now, but later it will be taught to understand Russian and English.

«Teaching her to speak Kyrgyz was not easy, because this project is being implemented for the first time within the state language program. And AkylAI is the world’s first artificial intelligence that fully speaks the Kyrgyz language,» the developers note.

The smart speaker is able to conduct a full-fledged dialogue, answer questions and find information on the Internet.

AkylAI will not be similar to the Russian version of Alice. It will not have control over smart home and other gadgets. Its main goal is to become an assistant and companion for the user.

The main difference of the speaker is that it can be carried around without the need to be connected to electricity.

«In the future, there may be a slot for a SIM card and direct Internet access,» the creators of the speaker told.