Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss water and energy partnership

During his working visit to Kazakhstan, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov. The negotiations took place during the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Almaty. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted the steady development of interstate relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in all areas of mutual interest. He emphasized the growth in trade, expansion of product assortment, and increase in exports and imports in the economic sector.

The Cabinet Chairman conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Sadyr Japarov to the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He added that, thanks to the political will of the two countries’ leaders, their relations align with the long-term interests of the brotherly nations.

In response, Abdulla Aripov congratulated Adylbek Kasymaliev on his appointment and wished him success in his work. He invited the Kyrgyz side to visit Uzbekistan and participate in the 4th Tashkent Investment Forum.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including the development of trade and economic ties, implementation of joint investment projects and strengthening of transport and logistics cooperation. Particular attention was paid to water and energy partnership, industrial cooperation and expansion of humanitarian contacts.

The heads of government expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation to ensure sustainable economic growth and strengthen friendly ties between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
