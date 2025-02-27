Tourists from Uzbekistan to discover scenic landscapes of Kyrgyzstan

Tours to Kyrgyzstan’s picturesque sights will be organized for citizens of Uzbekistan. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On February 26, 2025, the Trade Mission of Kyrgyzstan under the Ministry of Economy signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with PANTERA LUXE TRAVEL agency in Tashkent. As part of the partnership, tourists from Uzbekistan will visit Issyk-Kul Lake, Sary-Chelek Nature Reserve, the high-mountain Son-Kul Lake, the mystical Kel-Suu Lake and other natural attractions.

Trade Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic in Uzbekistan Daniyar Ubyshaliev noted that the memorandum will help strengthen friendship and cooperation between the countries.

According to him, tourists will be able to enjoy picturesque landscapes, crystal clear lakes, national cuisine and the hospitality of the Kyrgyz people.