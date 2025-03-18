17:20
USD 87.40
EUR 95.11
RUB 1.02
English

Oliy Majlis Senate legalizes convicts exchange between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

The Senate of Oliy Majlis has adopted a law ratifying the agreement between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on the transfer of convicts. The press service of the Upper House of Parliament reported.

The convicts will be able to serve their sentences in the country of their citizenship. The agreement specifies the grounds, conditions and procedure for the transfer of convicts. It also determines the costs associated with the transfer of the convicted person, dispute resolution, languages for communication, amendments to the treaty.

The ratification of the agreement is expected to facilitate the social rehabilitation of convicts by enabling them to serve their sentences in their home country.

«Ratification of the agreement will not only speed up the process of social adaptation of convicts, but also strengthen family ties, since the opportunity to regularly communicate with relatives has a positive effect on their psychological state and contributes to a successful return to society after serving their sentence,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/323201/
views: 117
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on borders junction point
Ambassador Duishonkul Chotonov presents credentials to President of Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan develops program to combat violence among convicts
Tourists from Uzbekistan to discover scenic landscapes of Kyrgyzstan
Individuals even with expunged conviction to be barred from holding high office
100,000 tons of potatoes exported to Uzbekistan in 2024
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss recognition of higher education diplomas
Switzerland to return $182 million of Gulnara Karimova’s assets to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to open Central Asia industrial center on border
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss water and energy partnership
Popular
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway
18 March, Tuesday
16:50
Trade and logistics complex for $57 million to be built in Jalal-Abad Trade and logistics complex for $57 million to be built...
16:32
Gold exports from Kyrgyzstan drop significantly in January 2025
16:25
Oliy Majlis Senate legalizes convicts exchange between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
16:07
Energy Ministry to receive loan for purchase of smart meters
15:46
Supreme Court upholds verdict in case against akyn Askat Zhetigen