Oliy Majlis Senate legalizes convicts exchange between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

The Senate of Oliy Majlis has adopted a law ratifying the agreement between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on the transfer of convicts. The press service of the Upper House of Parliament reported.

The convicts will be able to serve their sentences in the country of their citizenship. The agreement specifies the grounds, conditions and procedure for the transfer of convicts. It also determines the costs associated with the transfer of the convicted person, dispute resolution, languages for communication, amendments to the treaty.

The ratification of the agreement is expected to facilitate the social rehabilitation of convicts by enabling them to serve their sentences in their home country.

«Ratification of the agreement will not only speed up the process of social adaptation of convicts, but also strengthen family ties, since the opportunity to regularly communicate with relatives has a positive effect on their psychological state and contributes to a successful return to society after serving their sentence,» the statement says.