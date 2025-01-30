Bishkek City Council deputy subleases municipal property for $9,000

The Mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, told about the business of a Bishkek City Council deputy today, January 30, at a joint meeting of the Bishkek City Council factions.

According to him, the deputy from Zhany Kuch faction rents a municipal plot for a cafe for 66,000 soms.

Deputy Maksat Toktogulov rents for this price, but subleases it for $9,000. How much is it per year? Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev

In addition, he told that another deputy intended to repair the bus stops, but could not finish it.

«How can you criticize, if you yourself cannot finish the work?» the mayor said.