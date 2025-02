Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Gulsharkan Kultaeva gave up her mandate. Today, at a meeting, the Central Election Commission (CEC) will consider her application for early termination of powers.

The press service of the CEC told 24.kg news agency that the vacant mandate of the deputy will be transferred to the next candidate on the list from Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party, Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva.

According to some reports, Gulsharkan Kultaeva will take a position in public service.