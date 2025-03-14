Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan allowed to use official vehicles

On March 11, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law amending the legislation on the status of deputies of the Parliament.

The document, passed by Parliament on February 6, 2025, clarifies the procedure for providing and using official vehicles.

According to the amendment, the procedure for providing official vehicles to members of Parliament is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. The rules for using these vehicles are set by the Zhogorku Kenesh regulations.

Parliament deputies are also officially allowed to use their personal vehicles «in connection with the exercise of their powers.»

The document was published in Erkin Too newspaper and comes into force today, March 14.

It’s worth recalling that in the fall of 2024, deputies initiated a bill to return official vehicles, citing the need to effectively perform their duties and interact with voters.

However, at the time, President Sadyr Japarov did not support the initiative, and the Ministry of Finance stated that implementation of this law would require additional expenses for vehicle purchases and an expanded staff of drivers, which is not provided for in the republican budget for 2025-2026.