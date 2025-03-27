CEC terminates powers of Bishkek City Council deputy Amantur Musagul uulu

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) early terminated the powers of some deputies of local councils and transferred the mandates to the next candidates. The decision was made at its meeting on March 26.

The powers of the following deputies were terminated and the mandates were transferred further down the list:

Bishkek City Council:

— The powers of Amantur Musagul uulu (Emgek party) were terminated and the mandate was transferred to Syrgak Mairambek uulu (Emgek party);

— The powers of Chyngyz Zainidinovich Zhumaliev (Zhany Kuch — New Force party) were terminated, the mandate was transferred to Almazbek Ulugbekovich Ulugbekov (Zhany Kuch — New Force party).

Batken City Council:

— Powers of Ulan Abdykaar uulu (Yiman Nuru party) were terminated, the mandate was transferred to Daniyar Irkinovich Tashtanov (Yiman Nuru party);

— Powers of Gulnur Malik kyzy (Zhany Kyrgyzstan party) were terminated and the mandate was transferred to Abiba Abdilamitovna Samatova (Zhany Kyrgyzstan party);

— Powers of Akzhol Sulaimanbek uulu (Zhany Kyrgyzstan party) were terminated, the mandate was transferred to Kenzhebai Sabirovich Alisherov (Zhany Kyrgyzstan party);

— Powers of Uulkan Azizbaevna Duishoeva (Yntymak party) were terminated, the mandate was transferred to Kanygul Samatovna Zhoroeva (Yntymak party).

Alai district:

— Kurmanjan Datka Rural Council — Gulumkan Malikovna Sarybaeva’s powers were terminated, the mandate was transferred to Ainagul Ashimbekovna Abdieva;

— Pamir-Alay Rural Council — the powers of Murzabai Zheenekovich Turdubekov were terminated, the mandate was transferred to Gulzina Turganbaevna Kosonova.

The State Committee for National Security detained the deputy of Bishkek City Council on suspicion of fraud on March 18.

According to investigators, in October 2024, the man took possession of $30,000 from his fellow party member to finance his election campaign. For this purpose, he used WhatsApp messaging app and introduced himself as the chairman of the SCNS Kamchybek Tashiev.

The deputy was detained, charged, and arrested on March 17. The investigation is ongoing.