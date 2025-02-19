New deputy takes the oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

A new deputy from Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party, Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva, took the oath in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

She replaced Gulsharkan Kultaeva, who gave up her mandate.

Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva was born on July 16, 1969 in Kochkor village, Kochkor district, Naryn region.

In 1992, she graduated from the Philosophy Department of Tomsk State University.

1992-1998 — teacher at the Issyk-Kul State University named after Kasym Tynystanov (Karakol);

From 1998 to the present — teacher at the Department of Philosophy of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA) named after Isa Akhunbaev;

From 2021 to the present — Vice-Rector for the State Language and Educational Work at KSMA.

She ran for Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation.