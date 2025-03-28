19:09
CEC strips deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov of his mandate

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has terminated the powers of Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov. This decision was made at a meeting of the commission today, March 28.

Eleven members of the CEC voted for cancellation of registration of the elected deputy of the Parliament, one voted against.

Earlier, the CEC Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov noted that the commission received a letter from the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) regarding the deputy.

In his report, the head of the SCNS department Zhenish Seyitov emphasized that Sultanbai Aizhigitov concealed the fact that he was brought to criminal responsibility and had a criminal record when submitting an application to the CEC as a candidate for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

On March 19, speaking in the Zhogorku Kenesh, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said: «Do not be surprised, if the Central Election Commission deprives Sultanbai Aizhigitov of his deputy mandate.»
