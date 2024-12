Deputy Baktybek Maripov asked the Cabinet of Ministers to take control of apartment rental prices in Bishkek and Osh cities.

«One-room apartments are rented for 30,000-40,000 soms, two-room apartments — for 50,000-60,000 soms. In addition, landlords ask to pay for 2-3 months at a time. It’s hard for students to rent housing,» the MP said.

He added that landlords do not rent housing to families with children.