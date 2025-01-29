16:53
USD 87.45
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.90
English

Bishkek City Court remands Sultanbekov, Karamushkina, Turksever in custody

The Bishkek City Court rejected the appeal of the lawyers of Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina, and Roza Turksever to change the measure of restraint.

The arrested stated «complete lawlessness in court.»

Supporters of the leader of the Social Democrats party recalled that he has been on a hunger strike for 75 days and is «in extremely serious condition.» «This is the longest hunger strike in the history of Kyrgyzstan, and it has led to serious consequences for his health,» they posted on social media.

On January 9, the Sverdlovsky District Court extended the term of detention for Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina, and Roza Turksever until February 12.

On November 15,2024, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1. The detainees are accused of vote buying. Immediately after his arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike. His lawyers say his health condition is critical.
link: https://24.kg/english/318304/
views: 115
Print
Related
Ex-Ombudsman asks President of Kyrgyzstan to release Temirlan Sultanbekov
Kadyrbek Atambayev reports beating of party member Ermek Ermatov by police
Kadyrbek Atambayev summoned for questioning
City Court recognizes extension of Temirlan Sultanbekov’s arrest as legal
Social Democrats’ case: Zhanna Samysheva released after interrogation
Kadyr Atambayev announces detention of another member of Social Democrats party
Police detain member of Social Democrats party Zhanna Samysheva in Bishkek
Period of detention of leader, members of Social Democrats party extended
Urgent help is needed - doctor tells about Temirlan Sultanbekov's condition
Temirlan Sultanbekov asks for permission to participate in hearing of his case
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024 Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024
29 January, Wednesday
16:09
Bishkek City Court remands Sultanbekov, Karamushkina, Turksever in custody Bishkek City Court remands Sultanbekov, Karamushkina, T...
16:02
ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards
15:51
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov talk over the phone
15:39
Svetlana Ashirova again appointed director of state circus
15:25
Kazakhstan imposes temporary ban on export of diesel and gasoline