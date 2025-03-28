Detention of Social Democrats party members extended

Period of detention of the leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov and members of the political organization Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in pre-trial detention center 1 was extended for two more months. It was reported on Temirlan Sultanbekov’s Facebook account.

The post says that today, March 28, the second preliminary hearing of the criminal case was held in the Sverdlovsky District Court. The next trial will be held on April 8.

Recall, searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party on November 13, 2024. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the elections of deputies of local councils.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1.

Temirlan Sultanbekov had declared a hunger strike on the first day of detention, which lasted 100 days. He later paused the protest due to deteriorating health.

The case was classified as «secret» just one day before the arrival of a delegation from the European Parliament’s Human Rights Committee. President Sadyr Japarov later explained the reasons for the case’s classification.