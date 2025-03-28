22:11
USD 86.40
EUR 93.13
RUB 1.03
English

Detention of Social Democrats party members extended

Period of detention of the leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov and members of the political organization Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in pre-trial detention center 1 was extended for two more months. It was reported on Temirlan Sultanbekov’s Facebook account.

The post says that today, March 28, the second preliminary hearing of the criminal case was held in the Sverdlovsky District Court. The next trial will be held on April 8.

Recall, searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party on November 13, 2024. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the elections of deputies of local councils.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1.

Temirlan Sultanbekov had declared a hunger strike on the first day of detention, which lasted 100 days. He later paused the protest due to deteriorating health.

The case was classified as «secret» just one day before the arrival of a delegation from the European Parliament’s Human Rights Committee. President Sadyr Japarov later explained the reasons for the case’s classification.
link: https://24.kg/english/324326/
views: 150
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov explains why case against Social Democrats was classified
Case against Social Democrats party classified as "secret"
Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov suspends hunger strike
Social Democrat Farkhad Baabiev arrested for two months by court decision
SCNS detains another member of Social Democrats party
Bishkek City Court remands Sultanbekov, Karamushkina, Turksever in custody
Ex-Ombudsman asks President of Kyrgyzstan to release Temirlan Sultanbekov
Kadyrbek Atambayev reports beating of party member Ermek Ermatov by police
Kadyrbek Atambayev summoned for questioning
City Court recognizes extension of Temirlan Sultanbekov’s arrest as legal
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
20:40
Detention of Social Democrats party members extended Detention of Social Democrats party members extended
18:59
Kyrgyzstani hid in Russia for 17 years after committing crime
17:59
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 recorded on Kazakhstan – Kyrgyzstan border
17:54
Kazakhstan extends ban on export of fuel and lubricants
17:49
17 residential buildings damaged by earthquake in Talas region — MES