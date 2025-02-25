Case against Social Democrats party classified as "secret"

The criminal case against Social Democrats party has been classified as «secret». Temirlan Sultanbekov reported.

According to him, the decision was unexpected and completely unfounded, which was opposed by both the defendants and their lawyers. Now the trials will be held behind closed doors and without the media.

«There is nothing in the case materials that could contain a state secret or other confidential information that requires classification. What could be secret in a case on «vote buying»? This step looks extremely suspicious and suggests an attempt to hide inconvenient facts from the public and the international community. Moreover, the «secret» classification was imposed on the case the day before the arrival of the delegation from the Human Rights Committee of the European Parliament,» Temirlan Sultanbekov noted.

Recall, searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party on November 13, 2024. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the elections of deputies of local councils.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1. The arrested persons are accused of vote buying.