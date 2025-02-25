16:14
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.98
English

Case against Social Democrats party classified as "secret"

The criminal case against Social Democrats party has been classified as «secret». Temirlan Sultanbekov reported.

According to him, the decision was unexpected and completely unfounded, which was opposed by both the defendants and their lawyers. Now the trials will be held behind closed doors and without the media.

«There is nothing in the case materials that could contain a state secret or other confidential information that requires classification. What could be secret in a case on «vote buying»? This step looks extremely suspicious and suggests an attempt to hide inconvenient facts from the public and the international community. Moreover, the «secret» classification was imposed on the case the day before the arrival of the delegation from the Human Rights Committee of the European Parliament,» Temirlan Sultanbekov noted.

Recall, searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party on November 13, 2024. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the elections of deputies of local councils.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1. The arrested persons are accused of vote buying.
link: https://24.kg/english/321028/
views: 160
Print
Related
Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov suspends hunger strike
Social Democrat Farkhad Baabiev arrested for two months by court decision
SCNS detains another member of Social Democrats party
Bishkek City Court remands Sultanbekov, Karamushkina, Turksever in custody
Ex-Ombudsman asks President of Kyrgyzstan to release Temirlan Sultanbekov
Kadyrbek Atambayev reports beating of party member Ermek Ermatov by police
Kadyrbek Atambayev summoned for questioning
City Court recognizes extension of Temirlan Sultanbekov’s arrest as legal
Social Democrats’ case: Zhanna Samysheva released after interrogation
Kadyr Atambayev announces detention of another member of Social Democrats party
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
25 February, Tuesday
16:08
National Bank is doing everything to lift sanctions from Keremet Bank National Bank is doing everything to lift sanctions fro...
16:00
70 natives of Kyrgyzstan killed in war in Ukraine — Azattyk investigation
15:26
Cabinet Chairman discusses expansion of border checkpoints in Astana
15:14
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9 percent
14:55
Individuals even with expunged conviction to be barred from holding high office