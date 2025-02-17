11:26
Social Democrat Farkhad Baabiev arrested for two months by court decision

Farkhad Baabiev, a member of the Social Democrats party, has been remanded in custody for two months. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, which granted the investigator’s motion.

Lawyers reported that Farkhad Baabiev is charged under Article 278 «Calls for active disobedience to the lawful demands of government officials and mass riots, as well as calls for violence against citizens» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He was detained by the State Committee for National Security on February 13. The state committee’s press center has not yet commented on the detention.

46-year-old Farkhad Baabiev is also a defendant in the case on the events in Koi-Tash in August 2019.

Recall, searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party on November 13, 2024. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the elections of deputies of local councils.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in pretrial detention center No. 1. The arrested persons are accused of vote buying. Immediately after his arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike. It continues to this day.
