Kadyrbek Atambayev reports beating of party member Ermek Ermatov by police

Ermek Ermatov, a member of Social Democrats political party, was beaten during his detention. Kadyrbek Atambayev posted on Facebook.

«Ermek Ermatov was kicked by a crowd during his detention. He has abrasions and bruises all over his body, it is difficult for him to walk, and he is experiencing severe pain in his left side due to rib injuries,» he said.

Ermek Ermatov himself told party colleagues that suspicious masked individuals approached his car, surrounded it, and attempted to break the door. When he began recording them on camera, the masked individuals stepped back and turned away. Later, he was informed that the operation was part of a «Kidnapping» raid.

Kadyrbek Atambayev added that when other party members arrived at the scene, one of the police officers claimed that Ermek Ermatov allegedly refused to present his documents.
