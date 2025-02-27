Sadyr Japarov explains why case against Social Democrats was classified

During a meeting with a delegation of members of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov explained why the case against the Social Democrats party was classified. Video recording of the meeting was published by NTRK TV channel.

The head of state noted that the country does not want to damage relations with the European Union and the Socialist International.

«There are facts indicating that the Socialist International financed candidates for local councils. If the court reviews all this openly, everything will come to light. Then our relations with the EU and the Socialist International could deteriorate. We don’t want that,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Earlier, the detained leader of the Social Democrats party stated that the case had been classified a day before the arrival of the delegation of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights.

Recall, searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party on November 13, 2024. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the elections of deputies of local councils.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1. The arrested persons are accused of vote buying.