18:11
USD 87.45
EUR 90.60
RUB 0.86
English

City Court recognizes extension of Temirlan Sultanbekov’s arrest as legal

Bishkek City Court recognized the extension of arrest of the leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov as legal. Kadyrbek Atambayev reported.

The City Court considered an appeal against the decision of the investigating judge, who had earlier dismissed the claim against the investigator’s decision not to change the measure of restraint.

On January 9, Sverdlovsky District Court extended the term of detention for Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Rosa Turksever until February 12.

«Unfortunately, the court supported the position of law enforcement agencies, recognizing the decision as lawful. Temirlan Sultanbekov and his defense expressed disagreement with this decision. Once again, the presence of the media at the court hearing was prohibited, as well as video recording. The lawyers intend to appeal this decision and have been demanding the video recordings from the last hearing for a month,» Kadyrbek Atambayev said.

He also added: in his speech at the hearing Temirlan Sultanbekov said that he expects possible attempts to initiate new criminal cases against him. In his opinion, the investigation does not have sufficient evidence to bring charges of bribery. Therefore, Sultanbekov emphasized, there is a risk of new charges, which, according to him, will be equally unfounded.

Recall, on November 15, 2024, Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center 1 until January 13, 2025. The arrested are accused of vote buying. Immediately after the arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on hunger strike.
link: https://24.kg/english/317468/
views: 101
Print
Related
Judge extends Samat Matsakov's arrest despite expiration of his term
Arrest of ex-head of Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov extended
Social Democrats’ case: Zhanna Samysheva released after interrogation
Kadyr Atambayev announces detention of another member of Social Democrats party
Police detain member of Social Democrats party Zhanna Samysheva in Bishkek
Period of detention of leader, members of Social Democrats party extended
Urgent help is needed - doctor tells about Temirlan Sultanbekov's condition
Temirlan Sultanbekov asks for permission to participate in hearing of his case
Socialist International presents award to arrested Temirlan Sultanbekov
Case against Samat Matsakov: Lawyer's arrest extended for two months
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
21 January, Tuesday
17:57
Transnational criminal group detained in Osh while trying to sell mercury Transnational criminal group detained in Osh while tryi...
17:31
City Court recognizes extension of Temirlan Sultanbekov’s arrest as legal
17:04
Capsule laid at construction site of solar power plant in Kemin
16:51
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
16:39
New Deputy Chairman of Board appointed at Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC