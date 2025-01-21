City Court recognizes extension of Temirlan Sultanbekov’s arrest as legal

Bishkek City Court recognized the extension of arrest of the leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov as legal. Kadyrbek Atambayev reported.

The City Court considered an appeal against the decision of the investigating judge, who had earlier dismissed the claim against the investigator’s decision not to change the measure of restraint.

On January 9, Sverdlovsky District Court extended the term of detention for Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Rosa Turksever until February 12.

«Unfortunately, the court supported the position of law enforcement agencies, recognizing the decision as lawful. Temirlan Sultanbekov and his defense expressed disagreement with this decision. Once again, the presence of the media at the court hearing was prohibited, as well as video recording. The lawyers intend to appeal this decision and have been demanding the video recordings from the last hearing for a month,» Kadyrbek Atambayev said.

He also added: in his speech at the hearing Temirlan Sultanbekov said that he expects possible attempts to initiate new criminal cases against him. In his opinion, the investigation does not have sufficient evidence to bring charges of bribery. Therefore, Sultanbekov emphasized, there is a risk of new charges, which, according to him, will be equally unfounded.

Recall, on November 15, 2024, Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center 1 until January 13, 2025. The arrested are accused of vote buying. Immediately after the arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on hunger strike.