National Bank of Kyrgyzstan exposes another fraudulent scheme

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has uncovered another fraudulent scheme.

According to the bank, scammers call citizens on behalf of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, send fake employee IDs, and claim that money from their bank accounts is allegedly transferred abroad to finance military actions. The fraudsters intimidate victims with legal troubles and request personal information.

«The National Bank warns that these are fraudsters! We remind you that the National Bank does not call citizens, does not send employee IDs via messaging apps, does not serve individuals, does not open personal accounts, and does not conduct financial transactions with the public.

Do not trust scammers, and never transfer money to strangers. Their sole aim is to gain access to and steal your money,» the bank’s warning says.

If you have become a victim of fraud, you should immediately notify the bank about the incident, ask to block your card or account, and then urgently file a complaint with law enforcement agencies.