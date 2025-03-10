National Bank announces international tender for production of gold bars

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has announced an international open tender for the procurement of services for the production and supply of refined gold bars weighing 10, 31, 100, and 1,035 grams. The announcement was published in Erkin-Too newspaper.

According to the stated conditions, the bars must be produced from recycled raw materials.

Tender documents will be accepted until April 14, 2025. Applications should be sent to the email address tender@nbkr.kg , accompanied by a handover acceptance certificate.

A pre-tender video conference will take place on March 28.

Tender proposals will be accepted until April 17.