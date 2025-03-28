17:39
141.2 billion soms transferred via QR codes in Kyrgyzstan — National Bank

Kyrgyzstan has taken a leading position among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union in the field of integration of QR codes into payment systems. The National Bank reported.

According to the interaction operator system, 99.7 million payments were made for a total of 141.2 billion soms.

A significant part of them are state and municipal payments for services — 6.4 million transactions for 4.4 billion soms.

The project to create a single payment space using QR codes was launched in May 2022. Since then, until March 1, 2025, banks and payment organizations have installed 60,100 QR codes at retail outlets throughout the country.
