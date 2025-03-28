National Bank, IMF mission discuss financial sector sustainability in Kyrgyzstan

The National Bank and mission of the International Monetary Fund discussed sustainability of the financial sector in Kyrgyzstan, the central bank reported.

The IMF mission headed by Nikoloz Gigineishvili completed their work in the republic.

The Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Melis Turgunbaev and the delegation discussed the current monetary policy, the sustainability of the financial sector, as well as measures to ensure macroeconomic stability in the country.

The main attention was also paid to the analysis of the macroeconomic situation and discussion of economic policy aimed at sustainable development.