Number of unemployed people is decreasing in Kyrgyzstan — EEC

According to the results of 11 months of 2024, the number of unemployed people registered with the employment services of the countries that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union reached 828,500 people. Materials of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) say.

The number of applications to employment services decreased by 17.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023, including in Russia — by 29.8 percent, Kyrgyzstan — by 21.3 percent, Armenia — by 10.9 percent, Belarus — by 7.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people in the EAEU decreased by 18.1 percent. The figure decreased by 23.3 percent in Kyrgyzstan — there were 74,700 citizens registered with employment services at the end of November 2024.