16 kidney transplants performed in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

In 2025, doctors at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Kyrgyzstan performed 16 kidney transplant operations. First Deputy Minister of Health Tilek Mamadaliev said at a joint meeting of two deputy groups.

According to him, the figure represents an important achievement for the country’s healthcare system, as chronic kidney disease remains one of the pressing medical problems.

Mamadaliev noted that in recent years the government has been fully financing treatment for patients who require hemodialysis. Previously, many citizens had to seek financial assistance through social media due to the high cost of treatment.

At the same time, the deputy minister stressed that hemodialysis is not a final solution for chronic kidney failure. Organ transplantation remains the main method of treatment, although not all patients can undergo transplant surgery for medical reasons. Their treatment, he added, is fully covered by the state.

In addition, since 2023, organ transplant operations have also been performed at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in cooperation with specialists from Turkey. During this period, 10 operations have been performed, with another 10 planned.
link: https://24.kg/english/365883/
views: 155
