Doctors perform first liver transplant in southern Kyrgyzstan

Acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Dosmambetov paid a working visit to the Osh State University Medical Center. He reviewed the results of the liver transplant and the patients’ postoperative conditions.

According to the ministry’s press center, a liver transplant was successfully performed at the Osh State University Medical Center on December 13—the first such surgical procedure performed in southern Kyrgyzstan.

According to doctors, both patients are under constant medical observation and are in stable condition.

The recipient, a 50-year-old woman, had suffered from viral hepatitis B, C, and D for eight years, leading to liver cirrhosis. Her 25-year-old son served as the donor. The operation, which lasted over six hours, was performed under the supervision of Murad Navruzbekov, Head of the Liver Transplantation Department at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine, transplant surgeon, and Doctor of Medical Sciences, together with the Osh State University Medical Center team.

«The development of transplantology is viewed as a strategic measure to increase the availability of high-tech medical care and improve the quality and life expectancy of patients. It is crucial for us that citizens receive qualified, high-tech medical care in their home countries, without having to travel abroad,» Kanybek Dosmambetov noted.

He emphasized that the Osh State University Medical Center currently demonstrates an effective management model: modern equipment, a strong team, and transparent financial processes. It has created conditions under which doctors and medical personnel receive decent salaries, and financial flows are brought out of the shadows.

The Acting Minister of Health noted that it is precisely such management decisions that help minimize corruption risks in the system.

The National Surgical Center in Bishkek is also preparing for liver transplants.