20:26
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

Doctors perform first liver transplant in southern Kyrgyzstan

Acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Dosmambetov paid a working visit to the Osh State University Medical Center. He reviewed the results of the liver transplant and the patients’ postoperative conditions.

According to the ministry’s press center, a liver transplant was successfully performed at the Osh State University Medical Center on December 13—the first such surgical procedure performed in southern Kyrgyzstan.

According to doctors, both patients are under constant medical observation and are in stable condition.

The recipient, a 50-year-old woman, had suffered from viral hepatitis B, C, and D for eight years, leading to liver cirrhosis. Her 25-year-old son served as the donor. The operation, which lasted over six hours, was performed under the supervision of Murad Navruzbekov, Head of the Liver Transplantation Department at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine, transplant surgeon, and Doctor of Medical Sciences, together with the Osh State University Medical Center team.

«The development of transplantology is viewed as a strategic measure to increase the availability of high-tech medical care and improve the quality and life expectancy of patients. It is crucial for us that citizens receive qualified, high-tech medical care in their home countries, without having to travel abroad,» Kanybek Dosmambetov noted.

He emphasized that the Osh State University Medical Center currently demonstrates an effective management model: modern equipment, a strong team, and transparent financial processes. It has created conditions under which doctors and medical personnel receive decent salaries, and financial flows are brought out of the shadows.

The Acting Minister of Health noted that it is precisely such management decisions that help minimize corruption risks in the system.

The National Surgical Center in Bishkek is also preparing for liver transplants.
link: https://24.kg/english/355306/
views: 147
Print
Related
Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of National Surgical Center
Over 70 kidney transplant surgeries performed in Kyrgyzstan in four years
Minister checks readiness of National Surgical Center for liver transplantation
Health Ministry to get additional 26 million soms for kidney transplants
National Center tasked with increasing number of kidney transplants from June
Innovative kidney transplant method introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Specialists of National Center master innovative diagnostic methods
Three patients undergo successful kidney transplant operations in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase number of organ transplants several times
Transplantation and Dialysis Center planned to be completed by the end of 2025
Popular
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
19 December, Friday
19:34
Doctors perform first liver transplant in southern Kyrgyzstan Doctors perform first liver transplant in southern Kyrg...
19:15
Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Japan sign Cooperation Program for 2026-2027
19:09
Personnel changes take place in Parliament's office
17:37
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan busts major smuggling network
17:29
Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality