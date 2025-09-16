Over 70 kidney transplant surgeries performed in Kyrgyzstan in four years

More than 70 kidney transplant surgeries have been performed in Kyrgyzstan over the past four years, the Ministry of Health’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, 74 kidney transplants were performed during this period, 32 of them were funded by the republican budget.

With support from Qatar, 204 children have also received cochlear implants since 2022.

In March, President Sadyr Japarov met with a group of medical specialists involved in kidney transplants to discuss the prospects of developing the procedure at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare. The president tasked the center with strengthening human resources, allocating staff for the transplant department, strengthening the laboratory service, starting genetic research, improving the supply of medicines, and significantly increasing the number of organ transplants.

Since 2012, about 70 kidney transplants have been performed at the National Center. A dedicated transplant department was opened there in 2022, and since January 2024, kidney transplants have been transferred to budget funding.

The Ministry of Health has also drafted regulations to ensure free kidney transplants.