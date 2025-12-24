15:07
45 kidney transplants funded by state budget performed in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, 45 kidney transplants were performed using state budget funds in two years. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a plenary session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

He stated that this demonstrates that healthcare remains a key social policy priority.

«In 2024, 36.3 billion soms were allocated from the state budget to healthcare. Five medical facilities were built, access to medical services in the regions was expanded, and facilities were provided with ambulances.

Construction of 39 medical buildings is currently ongoing, 27 facilities have been completed, and construction of new perinatal centers has begun. Modern medical equipment, including ultrasound machines for the regions, has been purchased.

Future plans include the construction of a Medical Town and the creation of a modern medical hub. The measures being implemented are aimed at strengthening social stability, creating jobs, and improving the population’s standard of living,» the head of the Cabinet emphasized.
