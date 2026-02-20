16:18
Kidney transplants in Kyrgyzstan: Over 7 percent of patients return to dialysis

Between 2018 and 2025, a surgical team at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare independently performed 79 kidney transplant operations. The report by chief external specialists of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan says.

Of these, 42 were related-donor transplants conducted under the approved pricing schedule, while 37 were performed free of charge.

According to data from the National Hospital of the Kyrgyz Republic, graft function remains satisfactory in 67 out of 79 patients (84.8 percent).

Six patients (7.6 percent) returned to regular hemodialysis:

  • three patients (3.8 percent; global rates are up to 10 percent) experienced acute graft rejection;
  • three developed chronic post-transplant nephropathy within one year after transplantation.

Six patients (7 percent) died:

  • five in the late post-transplant period due to various causes, including COVID-19, intestinal tuberculosis, and cardiovascular complications;
  • one in the early post-transplant period due to acute myocardial infarction.

On February 12, 2026, the 80th state-funded kidney transplant was performed at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.

Currently, 206 patients with stage five chronic kidney disease are on the waiting list for kidney transplantation.
