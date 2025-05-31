National Center tasked with increasing number of kidney transplants from June

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev visited the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, where he got acquainted with the activities of the diagnostic laboratory, as well as the transplantology and pediatric oncology departments.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, the high-precision LUMINEX analyzer was recommissioned and put into operation in April. Five employees were trained and received certificates to work with this equipment. Six successful trial studies on HLA typing in organ transplantation have already been conducted. The necessary reagents for the full operation of the device are expected to arrive in the near future.

In early April, MAGLUMI analyzer for immunochemiluminescent analysis (ICLA) was also repaired, two specialists were trained in its operation. Preparations are underway to begin quantitative determination of tacrolimus levels, a key indicator for monitoring after organ transplantation.

Erkin Checheybaev emphasized the importance of accelerated implementation of modern diagnostic technologies, especially in the field of HLA typing and diagnostics of childhood diseases.

He visited the organ and tissue transplant department, where a 12-year-old patient, K.B., is currently recovering from a kidney transplant surgery from his father. The condition of both patients is assessed as satisfactory.

The doctors told the head of the Ministry of Health about the features of the operating unit and the use of endovideosurgical equipment. Erkin Checheybaev instructed to intensify work in this direction and increase the number of kidney transplants starting in June.

In the pediatric oncology department, he inspected the renovated operating room and intensive care unit, and also talked to the parents of children undergoing treatment.