14:45
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Health Ministry to get additional 26 million soms for kidney transplants

The Parliamentary Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration approved additional funds for the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan to improve the kidney transplant system.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Zhibek Duysheeva, in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers’ order, the relevant department will be additionally allocated 26,105 million soms. These funds are intended for the purchase of medical equipment and reagents.

Earlier, the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare was instructed to increase the number of kidney transplants from June.

The Ministry of Health noted that in many countries, including Kyrgyzstan, the frequency of kidney transplants in children remains below the optimal level. This is due to the limited number of institutions capable of providing such assistance and special requirements for performing surgeries in pediatric practice. However, successful transplantation in children is vital: it helps to avoid serious complications, including growth retardation, orthopedic problems, vascular pathologies, and also improves the child’s quality of life and social adaptation.
link: https://24.kg/english/333003/
views: 123
Print
Related
Health Ministry considers solution to housing problem for young doctors
Catastrophe is possible, if doctors' salaries are not raised – Health Minister
Bishkek doctors remove coin from stomach of 8-year-old boy
Kamchybek Tashiev presents equipment to medical institution
More than 100 children with congenital heart defects waiting for surgery
National Center tasked with increasing number of kidney transplants from June
Three billion soms allocated for construction of Traumatology Center
U.S. surgeons and doctors from Cardiac Surgery Institute perform 12 surgeries
Hospital complex with 550 beds planned to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
14:38
New bus routes to be launched in Kara-Balta city New bus routes to be launched in Kara-Balta city
14:31
Suspect in Internet fraud of 500,000 soms detained in Chui region
14:22
Cabinet of Ministers increases number of employees of Foreign Affairs Ministry
14:15
"Cooling off period" reduced fraud with loans — National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
14:02
Health Ministry to get additional 26 million soms for kidney transplants