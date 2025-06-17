Health Ministry to get additional 26 million soms for kidney transplants

The Parliamentary Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration approved additional funds for the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan to improve the kidney transplant system.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Zhibek Duysheeva, in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers’ order, the relevant department will be additionally allocated 26,105 million soms. These funds are intended for the purchase of medical equipment and reagents.

Earlier, the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare was instructed to increase the number of kidney transplants from June.

The Ministry of Health noted that in many countries, including Kyrgyzstan, the frequency of kidney transplants in children remains below the optimal level. This is due to the limited number of institutions capable of providing such assistance and special requirements for performing surgeries in pediatric practice. However, successful transplantation in children is vital: it helps to avoid serious complications, including growth retardation, orthopedic problems, vascular pathologies, and also improves the child’s quality of life and social adaptation.