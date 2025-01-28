ARVI and influenza incidence in Kyrgyzstan slightly decreases

At least 11,441 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and 53 cases of influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week from January 20 to January 26. The Ministry of Health reported, citing the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

Compared to the previous week, the incidence rate decreased by 2.6 percent.

About 5 percent of those infected (or 563 patients) were hospitalized.

The flu season has been observed since mid-December 2024.

In order to timely organize anti-epidemic measures and prevent outbreaks, monitoring of children’s attendance at schools is carried out.