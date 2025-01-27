17:58
Drugs worth 1.5 million soms seized from man in Bishkek

Police officers detained a 24-year-old man, from whom drugs worth 1.5 million soms were seized during a search. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

On January 25, the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district received information that an unknown man was selling synthetic drugs in Bishkek. A case was opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The police identified the suspect. He turned out to be 24-year-old A.A., who was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. During the search, 188 briquettes of drugs worth a total of 1.5 million soms were seized from him.

«All the substances were sent to the forensic service. In addition, it was established that the suspect received synthetic drugs Alpha PVP via Telegram,» the statement says.

Other participants in this crime are being identified. The investigation is ongoing.
